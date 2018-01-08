Again Shiite Protesters, Police Clash In Abuja

Men of the Nigerian Police on Monday in Abuja clashed with members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiite.

An eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent, stated that the police used tear gas to disperse the protesting Shiite members and arrested a few of them as they tried to force their way into the National Assembly complex.

The protesters are demanding the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has been detained since 2015.

The Punch reports that a youth also sustained injuries after the police fired gunshots in the air.