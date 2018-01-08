Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria

Again Shiite Protesters, Police Clash In Abuja

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Shiite, Police Clash in Abuja
0 98

Men of the Nigerian Police on Monday in Abuja clashed with members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiite.

An eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent, stated that the police used tear gas to disperse the protesting Shiite members and arrested a few of them as they tried to force their way into the National Assembly complex.

The protesters are demanding the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has been detained since 2015.

The Punch reports that a youth also sustained injuries after the police fired gunshots in the air.

RELATED:  Abuja Motorists Get More Free Fuel As DPR Seal Stations In FCT
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to get daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Yobe Is Boko Haram Recruitment Base – Army

Defence Headquarters Gets New Director Of Information

El-Rufai Replies Murray-Bruce: ‘You were Organizing Beauty Pageants When OBJ…

Abuja-Kaduna Rail: Bruce Fires Back At El-Rufai, Challenges Governor To Public Debate

El-Rufai Replies Murray Bruce, Jonathan Deserves No Credit For Abuja-Kaduna Rail…

Kachikwu Calls For Adequate Border Policing To End Fuel Diversion