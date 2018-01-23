Six Dead, Four Injured As Gunmen Abduct Children Of Zamfara Rep

Six villagers were shot dead at Gora, a village in Maradun local government area of Zamafra state, during the abduction of two children of Yahaya Chado, member representing Maradun/Bakura federal constituency.

Mohammed Shehu, police public relations officer in the state, confirmed the incident, saying it happened around 1am on Monday.

He said after the gunmen left the house, they killed six persons and wounded four others.

One of the villagers, Kabiru Mai-Kwashe, told NAN that the abductors came on 20 motorcycles, with each conveying two armed persons.

“They shot sporadically in the air before going to the house of their victims,” he said.

“The gunmen forcefully took away the two victims, Muhammad Yahaya, 27, and his elder brother, Junaidu Yahaya, who is about 35 years old.”

Mai-Kwashe added that one of those abducted later returned with a telephone number ostensibly given by the abductors directing his father to contact them “if he wants to see his eldest son again”.

The abductors reportedly demanded a ransom of N10 million before they would release the victim.

The police spokesman said a combined team of police and military personnel had been deployed to conduct extensive search for the gunmen and rescue the victim.

He said those killed and wounded during the attack were taken to Maradun General Hospital.