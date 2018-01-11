Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Meet In Enugu, Falae Says Nigeria Is Very Sick

By Ipole Ogbeche
A meeting of Southern leaders under the aegis of Handshake Across the Niger is currently holding in Enugu State.

Also in attendance at the crucial parley are leaders from the Middle Belt as well as Northern minorities.

The meeting commenced with opening prayers for the unity of the country by Rev Fr. Anthony Ezeoke at 12.05 pm.

Former Secretary to Government of the Federation and presidential candidate, Olu Falae, in his opening remarks said that the coming together of the people of southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt had come at a right time as “Nigeria is now very sick.”

Those attending the meeting are: President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae, son of former President of Nigeria and representative of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chief Uwakwe Azikiwe and Prof Banji Akintoye.

Others include Chief Femi Fani- Kayode, former governors of Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Adebayo; Chief Ikedi Ohakim- Imo; Jonah Jang- Plateau and Olusegun Mimiko- Ondo; Prof Anya Oko Anya, Prof Pat Utomi, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe of Onitsha; Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Uba, Dr Yinka Odumakin, Ngozi Joseph Odumuko, Chief (Mrs) Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, wife of former Military Leader Aguiyi Ironsi, Donald Fajuyi whose father, Col. Adekunle Fajuyi was killed with Aguiyi-Ironsi in the 1966 counter coup.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Femi Ajayi, Air Commodore Ikanga and Prof Joe Irukwu, among others.

Late Gen. Aguiyi-Ironsi and Col. Adekunle Fajuyi, who were killed in the counter coup of 1966 will be posthumously honoured.

