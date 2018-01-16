For asking Nigerians to defend themselves against “Fulani terrorists,” Prophet Isa El-Buba has alleged efforts by the State Security Services (SSS) to arrest him allegedly on the orders of President Buhari.

Prophet El-Buba of the El-Buba Outreach Ministry made the claim in a post on his Facebook wall.

The cleric had in his recent Sunday sermon asked the citizens to defend themselves against the suspected Fulani Herdsmen causing mayhem across the country.

He equally advised them to use the power of the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to vote President Buhari out in 2019, saying the president has failed to curtail the herdsmen crisis.

“Nigeria cannot be ruled with the wickedness of a wicked leader. When the righteous rules, the people righteous, but when the wicked rules, the people suffer,” adding that, “The killings going on in the country shows the irresponsibility of a president called Buhari. Buhari returning to that seat, we’ll fight it to standstill.”

But speaking on Monday via the post on his Facebook wall, Prophet El-Buba wrote, “This is to alert you all that Mr. President has sent the DSS to arrest Prophet Isa El-buba after the time with Jesus meeting at about 7 pm.

“They have been around since then, the picture you see with the white Hilux and more than three men inside awaiting his arrest, but nothing has happened yet as God is in control.

“Please pass it on enough is enough,” he added.