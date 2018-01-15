Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Stock City Appoint Paul Lambert As New Manager

By Emmanuel Ike
Stoke City has confirmed the appointment of former Aston Villa and Norwich coach, Paul Lambert, as their new manager.

The 48-year-old who replaces Mark Hughes at the bet365 Stadium, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Stoke City sacked Hughes early in the year after a poor run of form.

“Paul greatly impressed us with his knowledge of our squad and had a clear plan of how he would improve our results,” Stoke chairman Peter Coates said.

The Potters are 18th in the Premier League table, a point away from safety, and were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two side Coventry City.

Stoke travel to Old Trafford on Monday but Lambert will have to watch the match from the stands, as he takes charge of the club on Tuesday.

