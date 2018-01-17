Super Eagles Coach Rohr Signs 2-Year Contract Extension

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has officially signed a new two-year contract extension with the Nigerian Football Federation.

The new deal was announced on Wednesday at the 2018 FIFA World Cup partnership ceremony between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Coca-Cola at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The German in October confirmed Nigeria Football Federation NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, contacted him to inform him of a two-year contract extension with the team.

Recall that as part of Rohr’s first two-year deal as Super Eagles coach, the 64-year-old had the option of another two years extension, if the Eagles qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a feat he achieved.

The three-time African champions had in October qualified for the World Cup with a game to spare.

“He has done a very good job and when someone does a good job, he gets a reward. We are proud to have taken Mr. Rohr on board and we are delighted to be signing this contract extension with him,” NFF Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi said.

NFF in the event revealed venues and dates for pre-World Cup friendly matches, kit launch, camping programmes and venues, the Super Eagles’ base camp, sponsors’ event and how the team will travel during the World Cup finals holding in Russia.