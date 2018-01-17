Suspected Herdsmen Kill Four In Nassarawa

No less than four persons have been reportedly killed after suspected Fulani Herdsmen renewed the attack on Uhime and Angyo communities at Dooka, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The reported attack comes less than three weeks after some suspected herdsmen killed over 50 persons in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue state.

Daily Post quoted one John Tyojembe as saying the suspected herdsmen shot sporadically at residents of the communities and destroyed many houses and foodstuff at the wee hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Government has sought the help of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to end the scourge of the herdsmen crisis.

Abdulrahman Dambazau, the Minister of Interior, revealed this on Tuesday after meeting with President of the ECOWAS commission, Marcel De Souza, in Abuja.

“Clashes between cattle herders and farmers are tending to be more prevalent in Nigeria, owing to its size and population. We think that we and ECOWAS should come together to look at the wider dimension.

“We require stability in the region, hence, this high-level conference is being proposed to examine, among others, the ecological dimension such as desertification and drought,” Dambazau was quoted as saying the ECOWAS Commission.