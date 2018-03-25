Take TY Danjuma’s Comments As Wake-Up Call, APC Chieftain Tells Buhari

Mr Lawal Ayoola, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Scandinavia, has urged the Federal Government to take comments made by former Defence Minister, retired Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, on the nation’s security as a wake-up call.

Danjuma had on Saturday at the convocation of Taraba State University called on Nigerians to use whatever means at their disposal to defend themselves against killers.

Ayoola told newsmen in Lagos on Sunday that for a retired general and former minister of defence to have made such an assertion, there was need for government to live up to its billing.

“For such a statement from a retired general, a former minister for defence and a war veteran, obviously, Nigeria is outrightly in an uncharted water,” he said.

According to him, the former defence chief’s statement is a clarion call on the leadership of Nigeria to wake to its responsibility and save the country from sliding to a failed state.

He said globally, the responsibility of any government was to protect and promote the welfare of its citizens, adding “anything short of that is leadership failure.”

“The incessant killings which could be liken to ethnic cleansing if not completely checked and it may definitely spell doom for Nigeria as a country.

“The implications of such reality are damaging to our country both locally and internationally. It is no-brainer that an anarchy environment is never attractive to daily investors, expect only ammunition entrepreneurs,” he said.

Ayoola said genuine international investors might not come to a country without a secure environment.

“Nigeria is currently in need of foreign direct investments and international partnerships for growth and development.”