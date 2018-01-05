Taraba Gov Involved In Accident, Aide Dies

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state and his wife cheated death on Thursday after their convoy was involved in an accident that left an aide dead.

Also injured in the accident that occurred between Bali and Garba Chede axis, along Bali -Jalingo road was a nurse and CIB police officer who were said to have driven in a security Sports Utility Vehicle attached to the convoy.

Confirming the report was David Misal, spokesman of the state police command, who told journalists that the governor and his wife were unhurt.

“We confirmed that the governor’s convoy had an accident but it did not affect the governor’s car.

“One life was lost and several sustained injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment. The person that died happens to be a police officer attached to the governor’s convoy.

“I can’t confirm the number of persons (that were injured) now, we would need to find out from the people on ground.”

Misal could not ascertain the cause of the accident, but promised to reveal “what actually caused it but in due course”.