‘They’ve Outlived Their Usefulness’ – Fayose Slams Obasanjo, Buhari

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said both former President Olusegun Obasanjo “the accuser” and President Muhammadu Buahri “the accused” have outlived their usefulness in Nigerian politics.

Fayose said this in the light of Obasanjo’s state of the nation address on Tuesday which indicted the Buhari regime of ineptness.

The governor, who is a staunch Buhari critic, described the president and Obasanjo as “expired” leaders.

“I agree with Obasanjo’s letter even though he didn’t say anything that I have not said about Buhari and his govt before,” Fayose tweeted late Tuesday.

“However, Obasanjo and Buhari are like accuser and the accused, two of them are analogue and they do not represent the Nigeria of today.

“Obasanjo (the accuser) and Buhari (the accused) are both expired people that Nigerians are desirous of getting rid of.

“They both don’t know when they were born and have outlived their usefulness in the political life of Nigeria.”

