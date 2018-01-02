Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

World News

Trump To Cut U.S Aid To Pakistan

By Agency
Donald Trump, US President
The U.S. authorities decided to withhold 255 million dollars in military aid to Pakistan after President Donald Trump’s critical remarks about the south Asian country, local media reported.

On Monday, Trump wrote on his Twitter page that the U.S. had allocated millions of dollars in aid to Pakistan, while the latter had not contributed to countering terrorism and provided safe harbor to terrorists from Afghanistan.

The U.S. president vowed to stop providing financial aid for Pakistan.U.S

“The U.S. does not plan to spend the 255 million dollars in [Fiscal Year] 2016 Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time…

“The president has made clear that the U.S. expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance,” a national security official told the Fox News broadcaster on Monday.

The official added that Trump would continue to review Pakistan’s level of cooperation.

Pakistan is a U.S. partner in southern Asia but the Afghan Islamist movement of Taliban, outlawed in Russia, uses territories in northern Pakistan for its bases.

Moreover, Osama bin Laden, the former leader of al-Qaeda terrorist organisation (also banned in Russia), who was responsible for the 9/11 attacks, was found and killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan in 2011.

