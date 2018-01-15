Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

VideoFootball

VIDEO: Shocking Moment Ligue 1 Referee Kicks Player Then Sends Him Off

By Emmanuel Ike
The moments referee Tony Chapron sent Nantes defender Diego Carlos off.
Nantes defender Diego Carlos was sent off for accidentally tripping up referee Tony Chapron when his side hosted league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Brazilian collided with the referee as he was desperately running back to assist his team as PSG launched a counter attack.

In what could be described as a moment of madness, the referee who fell to the ground, astonishingly kicked out at Carlos and sent him off for a second bookable offence.

Afterward the game, Nantes president Waldemar Kita called for Chapron to be banned for six months.

