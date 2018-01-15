VIDEO: Shocking Moment Ligue 1 Referee Kicks Player Then Sends Him Off

Nantes defender Diego Carlos was sent off for accidentally tripping up referee Tony Chapron when his side hosted league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Brazilian collided with the referee as he was desperately running back to assist his team as PSG launched a counter attack.

In what could be described as a moment of madness, the referee who fell to the ground, astonishingly kicked out at Carlos and sent him off for a second bookable offence.

Afterward the game, Nantes president Waldemar Kita called for Chapron to be banned for six months.