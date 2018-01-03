‘Wake Up, Subdue Bloodsucking Fulani Herdsmen’ CAN Slams Buhari Over Benue Killings

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly lacking the courage to deal decisively with marauding Fulani Herdsmen.

CAN, whose irritation stemmed from the recent killing of 39 persons by herdsmen in parts of Benue State, asked President Buhari and his security chiefs to wake up from their sleep.

The association said the incessant killing of Christians by the herders across the country must be put to an end.

“It is unfortunate that between Christmas and today, scores of innocent Christians have been killed across the nation as if all our security agencies are on holiday. What has become of intelligence gathering? These incessant killings are unacceptable, ungodly, wicked and reprehensible,” said CAN President, Rev Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.

“The last two years in Nigeria have recorded unprecedented killings by the criminal Fulani herdsmen and the Boko Haram terrorists with other religious extremists.

“Christian Association of Nigeria calls on President Muhammadu Buhari and his security chiefs to wake up to their responsibilities and stop paying lips service to the security of lives and property. Nowhere is safe and secured in Nigeria despite all the huge amount of money being spent on defence. This is why many are asking questions on our security.

“And for Abubakar Shekau to be claiming responsible for these killings are a dirty slap on the government that claims victory over terrorism. We wonder what the National Security Council is doing in their meetings.

“Our political leaders are not bothered about the primary responsibility of any responsible government which is the security of lives and property instead it is how to remain in power forever.

“We call on all right-thinking Nigerians to condemn these dastardly acts. Their studied silence is an endorsement of these criminalities in the land,” Ayokunle added.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested eight Herdsmen believed to be involved in the savage killings in Benue State.