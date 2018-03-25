Wakili’s Death: Osinbajo Pays Condolence Visit To Bauchi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday visited the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, to commiserate with him over the death of late Sen. Ali Wakili.

In his remarks, Osinbajo described late Wakili as a loyal party member as well as someone that could be relied on in the political development of the country.

“I have worked closely with him, especially on Social Investment Programme under the Poverty Alleviation Programme, and in specific, the N-Power Scheme, where Bauchi State has the highest number of beneficiaries in the country.

“He is so concerned about the common man on the street and rendered high quality service to those around him; we believe that he has impacted a lot on the lives of the people,” he said.

The Vice President prayed that Almighty God would grant his soul, eternal rest and all those mourn him, the courage to withstand the loss.

In his response, the Emir of, Alhaji Adamu, thanked the Federal Government for identifying with the people of Bauchi Emirate Council and the entire state in their period of grief.

He described the deceased as a person who had strong moral character and a shining example for others to emulate.

“He has left an indelible mark that should be emulated by present and future generations; I pray to God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,” the emir said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice President, who was received by Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of the state, also paid a condolence visit on the family of the deceased.

Wakili (APC) representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, died on in Abuja on March 17, at the age of 58, after a brief ailment.