Wenger Confirms Signing Of Greek Defender Mavropanos

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed the English Premier League side would sign Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina in the current transfer window.

Mavropanos will complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this week in a deal worth around 2 million pounds.

Speaking about the deal after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday, Wenger said: “Yes (he is joining us), but he’s not ready to play for us. We’ll give him out on loan.”

The 20-year-old Greek has impressed at both ends in his first full season in Greece’s Super League for PAS Giannina, scoring three goals in 14 appearances.