Wike Places N200million Bounty On New Year Massacre Gunmen

As part of moves to get those behind the killing of 17 churchgoers returning from cross over in the early hours of January 1, 2018, in Omoku, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has placed a N200million bounty for information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators in Omoku.

Yet-to-be identified gunmen allegedly opened fire on a set of worshippers at about 12:30 am on Monday.

Wike on Tuesday disclosed the bounty after he led the Rivers State Security Council on a fact finding/sympathy visit to the families of the deceased. He also visited those injured during the attack.

The governor also visited the sites of the crime where he received briefing from the Nigerian Police Area Commander, Mr Mike Nwafor and the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) Local Government Council Caretaker Chairman, Mr Olisa Osi.

“We have placed a N200million bounty for relevant information that will lead to the arrest of all those involved in this unfortunate act of violence.

“Anybody who is connected to this crime in any way will have his/her houses forfeited to the Government. This place has been peaceful before this unfortunate mayhem.

“We will not allow another case of this violence. We have mobilised the security agencies to take the battle to the perpetrators,” Wike vowed.

According to the governor, all those linked to the Omoku violence will face the full weight of the law.

“You cannot shed innocent blood and go free. We are working with all the security agencies to do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators. They must pay for this”, he said.

The governor commiserated with the families of the deceased, saying that the State Government will support them in burying their loved ones.

He added that the state government will also settle the medical bills of those receiving treatment at different hospitals.

He said: “I am pained by this unfortunate mayhem. Enough is enough.”

The governor and the service commanders also visited the residence of wanted cultist, Don Danny where the Rivers State Governor commended security agencies for working hard to improve the security of the state.