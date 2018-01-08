Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria

Yobe Is Boko Haram Recruitment Base – Army

**Reveals New Technique Used By Insurgents To Evade Air Strike

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Disturbing Photos credited to Boko Haram training underage Nigerian Children with AK47. Source: Twitter
0 165

The Nigeria Army has revealed that the clearing house for the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group is at Potiskum in Yobe State.

The Director Army Public Relations Officer, Brig. General Sani Usman disclosed this in a statement on Monday, adding that that efforts are ongoing to bring those involved to book.

Potiskum, a local government in Yobe state, is located about 234 kilometres from Maiduguri Borno State, Boko Haram epicentre.

Usman also said the Army decoded through credible intelligence new techniques used by the insurgents to evade air strikes.

“The Boko Haram terrorists group have always perfected survival tricks to continue their nefarious activities through enticement, deceit, concealment and outright propaganda,” he said.

RELATED:  Rivers New Year Massacre: Army Confirms Killing Of Alleged Masterminds

“The Insurgents deployed special roofing techniques in order to avoid air detection and bombardment from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“They resort to roofing their living accommodation and hideouts with a mixture of coated sugar and mud so that the roof will not reflect when there is sun shine. Decisive measures have been taken to deal with this deception.

“There is no doubt that the main Boko Haram terrorists group factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, is in a terrible state of health and not much a threat as he is now a spent horse, waiting for his waterloo. However, Abu Mus’ab Albarnawiy, who has been busy deceiving and recruiting gullible persons especially misguided youths into his fold will soon be captured.

RELATED:  Innoson To Produce Military Equipment, Armoured Cars For Army

“We reliably learnt that some misguided persons, particularly youths, are getting conscripted into the sect through enticements. They are usually attracted to the sect because of the deceitful and erroneous impression that Abu Musab’s Albarnawiy brand of “jihad” and insurgency is refined and genuine.

“This is far from it. Both factions are terrorists’ organizations whose activities constitute crimes against humanity. Their nefarious activities run contrary to the religion of Islam,” The Army spokesman said.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to get daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

‘Pay Killer Herdsmen With Good,’ Osinbajo Tells Benue People

Again Shiite Protesters, Police Clash In Abuja

Defence Headquarters Gets New Director Of Information

Rivers New Year Massacre: Army Confirms Killing Of Alleged Masterminds

IPOB Declares Another Top Member ‘Missing’

1,050 Boko Haram Insurgents Surrender To Army