Yobe Is Boko Haram Recruitment Base – Army

The Nigeria Army has revealed that the clearing house for the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group is at Potiskum in Yobe State.

The Director Army Public Relations Officer, Brig. General Sani Usman disclosed this in a statement on Monday, adding that that efforts are ongoing to bring those involved to book.

Potiskum, a local government in Yobe state, is located about 234 kilometres from Maiduguri Borno State, Boko Haram epicentre.

Usman also said the Army decoded through credible intelligence new techniques used by the insurgents to evade air strikes.

“The Boko Haram terrorists group have always perfected survival tricks to continue their nefarious activities through enticement, deceit, concealment and outright propaganda,” he said.

“The Insurgents deployed special roofing techniques in order to avoid air detection and bombardment from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“They resort to roofing their living accommodation and hideouts with a mixture of coated sugar and mud so that the roof will not reflect when there is sun shine. Decisive measures have been taken to deal with this deception.

“There is no doubt that the main Boko Haram terrorists group factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, is in a terrible state of health and not much a threat as he is now a spent horse, waiting for his waterloo. However, Abu Mus’ab Albarnawiy, who has been busy deceiving and recruiting gullible persons especially misguided youths into his fold will soon be captured.

“We reliably learnt that some misguided persons, particularly youths, are getting conscripted into the sect through enticements. They are usually attracted to the sect because of the deceitful and erroneous impression that Abu Musab’s Albarnawiy brand of “jihad” and insurgency is refined and genuine.

“This is far from it. Both factions are terrorists’ organizations whose activities constitute crimes against humanity. Their nefarious activities run contrary to the religion of Islam,” The Army spokesman said.