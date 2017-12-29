Yusuf Buhari ‘Doing Well’ After Bike Accident – Sister

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, is “doing well” after sustaining serious injury in a bike accident on Tuesday night, his sister, Hanan, says.

Hanan shared the update via an Instagram post on Friday.

She wrote: “Yusuf is doing well. Alamdulilahi. Thank you for all the messages.”

Yusuf sustained a head injury and broke a limb in the accident, which occurred at Gwarinmpa in Abuja.

The injury made him undergo a surgery at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja.

Yusuf is the only son of President Buhari.

Prayers and good will messages have been pouring in from all corners across the country.