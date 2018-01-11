Zidane Signs Real Madrid Contract Extension

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane on Wednesday confirmed he has signed a contract extension at Real Madrid which will keep him at the club until 2020.

“It’s signed,” said the 45-year-old French international coach after his side drew 2-2 with Numancia to progress to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey 5-2 on aggregate.

Zidane has won eight trophies in his two years in charge of the European champions but has endured a tough season with his side 16 points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

The 45-year-old football legend led his side to back-to-back Champions League trophies and their first La Liga title since 2012 after replacing Rafael Benitez in January 2016.

Zidane acknowledged his position at the club has weakened after the Wednesday night draw, in addition to last month’s 3-0 home loss to rivals Barcelona, his side have won just once in their last four matches.

“We’re always going to get criticism but we’re going to try to change this situation,” he said.

“Today was a difficult match. A draw is not the best result, but we’ll continue to do our job in a positive way and at some point we’ll see the results of this hard work”

Madrid return to the pitch with a league match against Valencia on Saturday.