Strait Of Hormuz: Trump Mocks NATO Allies

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United States President Donald Trump has mocked the United Kingdom and other NATO allies for not supporting recent U.S. military actions against Iran, urging them to either buy American oil or “build up some delayed courage” and seize control of the disrupted Strait of Hormuz themselves.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, President Trump said:

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.

You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT.”

The remarks come amid ongoing disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

The channel has been heavily affected by the recent U.S. and Israeli military campaign against Iran, leading to shortages of jet fuel and higher global energy prices.

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Trump’s message reflects his long-standing “America First” policy, accusing allies of free-riding on U.S. security efforts while refusing to contribute meaningfully to the conflict.

He has repeatedly expressed frustration that countries like the UK, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, did not actively join what he described as the “decapitation” of Iranian leadership.

The UK has so far resisted being drawn deeper into the conflict. Prime Minister Starmer has emphasised that Britain “will not be drawn into the wider war” with Iran, while expressing willingness to support diplomatic and limited technical efforts, such as mine-hunting drones, to reopen the strait and ease global shipping disruptions.

European leaders, including those from Germany and France, have similarly pushed back against calls for direct military involvement, describing the conflict as “not our war.”

Oil prices have surged in recent weeks, with reports indicating Brent crude reaching around $116 per barrel in some sessions, raising concerns about higher fuel and aviation costs worldwide including potential ripple effects on energy importing nations in Africa.

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Analysts say Trump’s latest outburst highlights growing strains in the traditional U.S. UK “special relationship” and could signal a broader U.S. shift away from acting as the primary guarantor of security in the Persian Gulf.

The White House has not issued an official clarification on the post at the time of this report.

This development comes as negotiations over reopening the Strait of Hormuz continue, with Trump previously indicating he is open to ending the conflict even without fully securing the waterway.