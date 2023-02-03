Stranded Nigerians Bemoan Scarcity Of New Naira Notes

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Long queues were witnessed on Friday evening in some branches of some banks dispensing the new naira notes through the automatic teller machine, ATM in Abuja.

Branches of First City Monument Bank, FCMB, and Fidelity Bank located at, First Avenue Gwarimpa, were besieged by Nigerians who were in search of cash.

Our Correspondent who visited the ATMs stands at 18:30 hour witnessed stranded Nigerians bemoaning their inability to access funds.

Although the ATMs at the FCMB were not dispensing cash, some Nigerians who said they were stranded were seen bemoaning the new policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

While some said the banks were sabotaging the policy and hailed the CBN for what they called “bringing sanity” to the system, others said it was ill-timed.

Customers at the Fidelity Bank who were accessing cash through the machines however complained that the machines were only dispensing not more than N2000 at a time.

A man in his mid-50s who spoke angrily to our Correspondent who was taking pictures of the crowd when he saw his identity card said, “I have been here for five hours. They don’t want to give me my money, I will sleep here.”

Some angry young men among them charged at our Correspondent, accusing him of “playing” instead of “you to find a solution. These media people self (sic).

The gates of the banks were under lock and key as the banking hour was over.

Attempts to speak with a staff of the bank on why the machines were dispensing only N2000 and if they would be reloaded if the cash finishes was unsuccessful as no official could be seen.

The security guards at the banks said “no official around” when approached, telling our Correspondent that “at least our bank is giving people money.”