Street Parking Fees: Lagos Denies Targeting Churches, Worshippers

The Lagos State Government has denied media reports that from October 2024, it would charge churches and worshippers in the state, who park vehicles on designated streets around places of worship.

In a letter addressed to the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State branch, the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) had informed the religious body that vehicles parked by churches and members on designated streets will be charged hourly.

The agency noted that indiscriminately parked vehicles will be enforced upon accordingly.

“I am directed to inform your revered organisation that LASPA will be commencing its on-street parking scheme at designated streets within the Lagos State metropolis.

“In view of this, I am using this medium to inform your eminence, that vehicles parked on designated streets by the church and its members, will be charged hourly and indiscriminately parked vehicles will be enforced upon accordingly.

“Consequently, we advise that this piece of information be adhered to as a law-abiding organisation,” the letter dated July 19 and signed by the Head of Operations of LASPA, Ayokunle Akinrinmisi, stated.

But in a statement, LASPA’s General Manager, Adebisi Adelabu, said the state is not imposing parking fees on churches or worshippers for parking on streets around religious houses.

According to her, LASPA is rather implementing the Lagos State Parking Policy to mitigate parking induced traffic congestion across the state.

“To clarify the matter, LASPA wishes to emphasize that this information is inaccurate and does not reflect the true intent of our communication. The Lagos State government is not imposing parking fees on churches or worshippers for parking on streets around religious institutions. Rather, LASPA is implementing the Lagos State Parking Policy to mitigate parking induced traffic congestion across the state.

“Like many other major cities worldwide facing similar challenges, Lagos is experiencing a high demand for parking spaces that exceeds available supply. Therefore, we are adopting a regulated on-street parking model to better manage parking resources efficiently,” Adelabu said.

She explained that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had early this year approved the introduction of regulated on-street parking, which was announced during a stakeholder’s forum held in February.

The LASPA boss stated that the state government has mapped roads for onstreet parking across major zones such as Ikeja, Surulere, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki, adding that the letters sent to religious institutions were to notify them of their respective roles and the financial aspects of utilizing these designated parking lots.

“As part of our efforts to inform stakeholders, including religious organizations who were adequately represented at the forum, about the upcoming implementation in October, LASPA communicated with umbrella bodies representing these groups. One of such correspondences was referenced in a news release making the rounds.

“It is important to clarify that no specific religious group is being singled out by this policy. Our aim is to ensure all stakeholders are informed and prepared for the implementation of the regulated on-street parking scheme.

“Additionally, Lagos State Government has designated and lane-marked suitable roads for onstreet parking across major zones such as Ikeja, Surulere, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki, creating approximately 1800 additional parking slots.

“The communication sent to religious institutions serves to notify them of their respective roles and the financial aspects of utilizing these designated parking lots. The management of these facilities will be overseen by concessionaires under the regulation of the Lagos State Parking Authority,” Adelabu added.