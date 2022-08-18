Stress Can Give You Acne- Dermatologist

40 SHARES Share Tweet

Acne is a common skin disease that people deal with and is more severe in some people than others.

There are different causes of acne which manifests in different parts of the body. A common misconception that people have is that acne is majorly caused by poor hygiene.

In an interview with THE WHISTLER , Dr. Patrick Echekwube, a Dermatologist with Peomed Specialist Clinics, Makurdi , explained the different kinds of acne and how to overcome it.

Is Having Acne Natural?

Acne is constitutional, they occur due to various factors which may include adolescence when you start having your cibations more hyperactive. So, it’s more of something that comes with age and cannot be classified as natural. There are many types of acne. The common one is what is called acne vulgaris and that’s the one that most people have in adolescence. it has mild forms, moderate forms, and severe forms.

The meaning of acne by location on various parts of the body is not true. But you can divide the face into two parts. There’s what is called the T and U part of the face. The T part is the forehead and the nose while the U part of the face is the cheeks and the jaw. Most acne that occurs on the U part of the face are usually the worst types. The severe forms occur on the cheeks and jaw while the mild ones occur on the T part of the face which is the forehead and nose.

Common Symptoms Of Acne

Most times when someone has a skin disorder, like a rash, that will be the symptom. The eruption is usually seen physically on the face and sometimes it brings out pox, sometimes blood. Then in the very severe forms, you may have a fever and other symptoms like bloating but these are very rare forms. Regular acne which is also known as acne vulgaris, the symptoms are usually rashes and eruptions on the face which may bring out pox.

Possible Causes Of Acne

Well, in summary, acne can occur in people who are under stress. Anything that can cause stress can induce acne.

Some people have acne during menstruation. The relationship between diet and acne is poor. However, some persons have acne flares when they eat foods with a high glycaemic index. Steroid-containing creams can cause a type of acne called steroid-acne.

How Is Acne Treated?

Most times when I discuss treatment, I advise that you see a dermatologist when you have acne but the common group of drugs we use is antibiotics, topical ones, and retinol. But as for the specific one to use and how to use it, it will be best and ideal that you see a dermatologist to guide you on the choices to use because what is used for mild and severe forms are different.

Any Preventive Measures?

For prevention, if you know your acne is induced by some type of food, you stop it. If it’s induced by stress, you avoid the stress because acne is something that occurs with age. You can’t say you’re preventing it, so to speak.