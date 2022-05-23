Strike: EKSU Directs Students To Resume For Academic Activities On Tuesday

The management of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, has announced the reopening of the university for academic activities .

The university, in a statement issued on Monday by its Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, said academic activities would resume on Tuesday, May 24.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has been on strike since February 14 and some universities have started directing their students to resume.

The EKSU management said the university had lost so much grounds to strikes and other issues but decided to reopen in the interest of students, parents and the school.

The statement read, ” The management of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU), at its meeting held today, 23rd May, 2022, discussed the impact of the ongoing national strike embarked upon by all the four staff unions as it affects the university vis a vis academic and other activities.

“The management noted the pains being experienced by students and parents as a result of the on-going protracted industrial action.

” The management noted further that one academic session (2021/2022) of admission is still outstanding, while the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic session is yet to be concluded. Moreover, the admission process for the 2022/2023 academic session will commence soonest.

“Consequently, in the interest of the students, parents, guardians and indeed the society at large as well as the survival of the university, management decided to reopen the institution for normal academic activities with effect from Tuesday, 24th May, 2022.”