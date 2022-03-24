Strike: IGP Orders Distribution Of Uniforms, Kits, 253 Operational Vehicles To Police Personnel

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate distribution of additional batches of uniforms, kits, accoutrements and body armours to police personnel with effect from March 24.

He disclosed this in a statement signed by the Acting Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday.

The distribution was directed at personnel especially Inspectors and other ranks, across Zonal and State Commands nationwide.

He also directed the allocation of 253 newly procured operational and emergency vehicles for police formations across the country.

The statement read partly: “The IGP directed that the distributed items must get to every member of the Inspectorate cadre and other ranks of the Force in furtherance of the Force Management’s zeal to boost the welfare of police personnel and improve their condition of service.

“The vehicles, which are to be allocated to commands and formations, include 110 Land Cruiser Buffalo Trucks, 33 IVM Carrier Pick Up Trucks, 37 Mikano Pick Up Trucks, 20 Nord Max Pick Up Trucks, 18 Mikano Lorry Trucks, 5 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 3 Toyota Hiace Ambulance Vehicles, 1 Toyota Armoured Coaster Bus, amongst others.

“Emphatically, the Inspector-General of Police assured of his administration’s commitment to sustaining the regular issuance of uniforms to police personnel, as well as his readiness to continually provide the needful and upgrade the operational capability of the Force at all levels to completely stamp out crimes and criminality in the country”.

This development comes two days to the alleged strike action planned to take effect from March 26, by junior officers across the country.

Junior officers were said to be planning to embark on the strike action following the non-implementation of the new salary structure, wane working kits and insufficient welfare package. But the police authorities had denied the report.

In an internal memo to senior officers, the IGP had directed senior officers to commence a sensitisation campaign to rid off such thoughts and educate the junior officers on the need to uphold the good image of the police.