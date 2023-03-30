Student Death: Chrisland School Principal, Other Staff, Face Life In Prison As Trial Set To Begin

The Lagos State Government has arraigned the principal of Chrisland School, Opebi, along with its Vice Principal and two other members of staff over the death of 12-year-old student Whitney Adeniran.

The defendants were arraigned on Thursday before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, on two count charges bordering on involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and negligent acts.

The employees who were arraigned are the principal, Mrs. Belinda Amao, Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Nwatu Ugochi Victoria and Chrisland School Limited.

The defendants are facing life imprisonment if convicted as that is the maximum sentence for any person found guilty of manslaughter, according to Section 325 of the Criminal Code Act in Nigeria.

The State Government had since announced its intention to seek legal action against the school over the student’s death.

It had shut down the school temporarily on March 3rd following the death of 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran who mysteriously slumped and died during the school’s inter-house sports activities which were held at the Agege Stadium on February 9th.

Following an autopsy, the cause of death was revealed to have been electrocution and asphyxiation.

The school has since been reopened to allow students in JSS3 and SSS3 to prepare for their upcoming exams following an appeal by their parents.