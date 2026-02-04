Students Chase Classmate Over Alleged Inappropriate Touch At UniAbuja

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A footage reportedly recorded at a male hostel of the University of Abuja has captured a large crowd pursuing a student, who was accused of touching another male student inappropriately.

Online reactions to the video have been sharply divided. While some social media users treated the incident lightly, making jokes and linking it to Chelsea Football Club’s recent loss, THE WHISTLER confirmed that the incident indeed occurred in a male hostel on the campus, adding that several students present did not find the situation amusing and expressed concern over how it was handled.

An X user said “This is so unfair, I don’t personally subscribe to his lifestyle but he is a human at the end of the day and deserves to be treated as one.”

Another X user identified as PushaFC also said “Everyone of them should be arrested for pure animalistic behavior. So his being gay caused all the predicaments in the country Abi”

Some have also pointed to what they described as selective outrage, noting that similar crowds are rarely seen pursuing alleged thieves or confronting powerful individuals accused of wrongdoing.

They further raised concerns that no school security personnel were seen at the scene to protect the accused student, control the crowd, or take him in for questioning, warning that the absence of authorities meant anything could have happened.

Some commentators drew parallels with past incidents of mob justice on Nigerian campuses, including the 2022 killing of Deborah Samuel, which continues to raise concerns about vigilantism and intolerance.

The incident has further reignited discussions around Nigeria’s Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, which criminalises homosexual acts and carries penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

Human rights advocates have argued that such laws contribute to fear, stigma, and extrajudicial actions, especially among young people.

Rights groups and civil society organisations have called for calm, urging students and authorities to prioritise due process and the rule of law rather than taking matters into their own hands.

They stressed that allegations of misconduct should be properly investigated by relevant institutions, warning that mob actions could lead to serious harm or loss of life.

As of the time of reporting, the University of Abuja has not issued an official statement on the incident.