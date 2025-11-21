‘Students Mistook Hunters For Kidnappers,’ Nasarawa Police Refute Abduction Reports

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Friday dismissed claims that gunmen abducted pupils of St. Peter’s Academy in Rukubi, Doma Local Government Area, after a viral video triggered anxiety on social media.

The clip showed distressed parents retrieving their children clad in yellow tops and blue skirts or shorts from the school.

The footage circulated barely hours after bandits invaded St. Mary’s Private (Catholic) Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara LGA, Niger State, and abducted an unconfirmed number of students from their hostels.

In a statement shared with THE WHISTLER, the Nasarawa Police Command spokesperson, SP Ramhan Nansel, dismissed the claims of abduction at St. Peter’s Academy.

He explained that the pupils panicked after spotting hunters carrying Dane guns near the school premises during sports activities and fled in fear, assuming the men were kidnappers.

Nansel said the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Mohammed, immediately deployed a joint team of police operatives and military personnel already stationed in the area to verify the situation.

In his words: “The Nasarawa State Police Command’s attention has been drawn to a report circulating across social media platforms and some news outlets alleging that kidnappers invaded St. Peter’s Academy, Rukubi, in Doma Local Government Area, and abducted two pupils.

“The Command wishes to state unequivocally that the report is false and does not reflect the true state of affairs.

“At about 1000hrs, an unverified report filtered in alleging that two pupils of St. Peter’s Academy were abducted while engaging in sporting activities on the school field.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the pupils had sighted some hunters carrying Dane guns and, out of fear, fled, mistaking them for kidnappers.

“The area was thoroughly combed, and normalcy was immediately restored. The proprietor of the school was also interviewed and confirmed to the operatives that the alarm raised was a false one. The general area continues to be closely monitored to forestall any breach of security.”

Following the verification, security personnel restored calm to the school and interviewed the proprietor, who confirmed that no pupil was abducted and that the alarm arose from a misunderstanding and fear.

The command advised residents to disregard the rumour. It urged journalists and media outlets to verify information before publication to prevent unnecessary panic and misinformation.