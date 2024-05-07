Students Of Michael Okpara University Umudike To Pay N25000 Reparations Fee After Rioting

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The management of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, has directed that each student must pay a reparation fee of N25,000 before being re-admitted into the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Maduebibisi Iwe, disclosed this on Monday after the University’s Senate meeting.

According to him, the processes for the resumption of academic activities involving students will commence on Tuesday May 7, and terminate on May 19 when students are expected to come back to the campus.

Recall that after a wild protest by students on February 6 during which property worth millions of Naira were destroyed, academic activities in the institution were shut down indefinitely.

Students were also asked to vacate and keep off from the campus until further notice.

The students were protesting the decision of management to insist on full payment of school charges as condition to sit for the first semester examinations which had already commenced.

The VC said that the money was approved by the Federal Government after studying the report of the investigative panel on the riot.

He further revealed that students would write a letter of undertaking with an affidavit endorsed by a high court

Prof Iwe also disclosed that students are to scan the letter and court affidavit to their Heads of Departments ahead of the resumption date when they will submit the hard copy of the documents

He said: “If any person destroys Government property, that person will answer for it. The students rioted on February 6, 2024, and to rescue lives and remaining property, the university after receiving approval from Government, announced a closure.

“Government gave us mandate to investigate and we went for investigation which lasted for four to five weeks. After the investigation, we submitted the report to Senate on 28th of March, and by April 2nd the report got to Government.

“Government released the report on

May 3 and directed that processes towards reopening the institution should commence. I delivered the message to the Senate today (May 6), and Senate has accepted it.

“So, the processes will commence tomorrow, May 7 and terminate on May 19 when our students are expected back on campus. Before their return, they will go through a number of processes articulated in the report .”

The VC further stated that those still owing the university their charges for 2023/2024 session will have to pay before being readmitted to the school.

He said: “Those still owing the university their charges for 2023/2024 session will pay. The regulation of the university has no room for split payments. But in public interest, students are going to be allowed to pay 70% now, and complete the balance of 30% by the first four to six weeks of the second semester.

“Secondly, they have to register for their courses because many of the people that stopped the exam didn’t register their courses. They also have to write a letter of undertaking to be of good behaviour because they have contravene their matriculation oath by rioting. The letter has to be endorsed by a High Court after swearing an affidavit.

“Government has kindly allowed that they pay N25,000 each. The payment has to be done online through an account details that would be posted on the university website tonight.

“We don’t expect students to come back here until May 19. Those who have not done their biometric capturing will be given from May 20 to 23 to do that in their various colleges and get ready for exams that will restart on Monday, May 27.”

Professor Iwe advised students to shun bad character, and get ready to face their studies upon return, assuring that the institution is prepared to give them the best of training.

“They should line up quietly and do their academic work. We are prepared to give them the best of training. We believe in the best and currency of training so that our students can compete favourably anywhere in the world.”