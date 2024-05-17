Students To Begin Application For FG’s Loan Scheme May 24

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, has set May 24, 2024, as the official date for the opening of the portal for student loan applications.

A statement signed by the media lead of the Fund, Nasir Ayitogo, on Thursday night, said the opening of the application portal marks a significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to foster accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students.

Advertisement

The statement noted that the portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently.

The statement reads in part: “The management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) led by its Managing Director, Mr Akintunde Sawyer are thrilled to announce 24th of May, 2024 as the official date for the opening of a portal for student loan applications.

“This marks a significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to fostering accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students. Through the portal, students can now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints. The portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently.”

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is the creation of the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023.

Advertisement

NELFUND is the body created by the Act to handle all loan requests, grants, disbursement, and recovery of the loans provided.

In April, the President signed an amended version of the bill.

The Fund, according to the Act, is to be funded from multiple streams and will engage in other productive activities.