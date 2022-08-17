Students Writing Exams Asked To Go Home As Jigawa Shuts Down Schools

Education
By Busayo Agbola
kaduna-school
File photo: schoolchildren seated in classroom

Public schools in Jigawa State have been shut down by the state government for fear of the students’ safety as a result of the deteriorating security situation in the state.

The schools were unexpectedly shut down in the middle of the students’ terminal examinations.

The closure was confirmed to Premium Times by the spokesperson for the Jigawa State Ministry of Education, Wasilu Umar.

RELATED
Nigeria

What IGP Told Tactical Police Commanders After Receiving Crime Reports Across Nigeria

Nigeria

‘Show No Mercy To Terrorists’ — Air Chief Tells Commanders

The spokesperson for the Police in the state, however, said they did not call for the closure of the schools and have yet to receive word from the state Education Ministry on the reason for the sudden closure.

One of the primary school headmasters in the state confirmed the development, citing that he believed the closure was due to the precarious security situation in the nation.

“The closure is indefinite until further notice. We believe that it is due to the deteriorating security situation in the state.

“The pupils are yet to sit for the Basic Science and Islamic Religion Knowledge (IRK) examinations before they were asked to leave,” he said.

You might also like

JAMB: Preferential Cut-Off Marks Made Northern Students Lazy – El-Rufai

Security Threat: Examinations To Continue As UNIJOS Shuts Hostels

Nigerians React As Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Jigawa Close Schools

‘University Of Uyo Is Unsafe,’ Students Lament Robbery At Female Hostel

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.