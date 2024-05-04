Stuttgart Defeat Bayern Munich 3-1 To Boost Champions League Hopes

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Stuttgart recorded a stunning 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday to boost their Champions League qualification hopes.

Bayern Munich coach, Thomas Tuchel rested the likes of Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Leon Goretska and Dayot Upamecano ahead of the Champions League semi finals return leg in Spain on Wednesday.

Stuttgart started the encounter with intent and purpose but they were unable to convert their first three chances before finally breaking the deadlock in the 29th minute when Leonidas Stergiou’s effort beat Neuer.

Harry Kane restored parity for Bayern Munich from the spot just before halftime for his 36th Bundesliga goal this season.

Jeong Woo-yeong restored Stuttgart’s lead in the 84th minute before Katompa Mvumpa made it 3–1 in the 93rd minute to hand the hosts the maximum points.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was presented with a late chance to reduce the deficit for Bayern Munich but his effort was off target.

The victory puts Stuttgart in the driving seat for a Champions League slot with 67 points in third place, two points behind second-placed Bayern Munich and four points ahead of Leipzig in fourth with two games to go.

England striker, Harry Kane is aiming to beat Robert Lewandoski’s record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season with two games to go.

Kane is currently on 36 goals with eight assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich since joining in a big-money move from Tottenham in the summer.

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel revealed that the loss was avoidable but he has urged his players to quickly switch focus to the Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Tuchel said: “The defeat was totally avoidable. We actually had chances in the second half and then we were inattentive shortly before the end. Honestly, this is a game we’ll have to get over as quickly as possible. That is already forgotten today. The next four days matter”

The former Chelsea manager is confident things will change on Wednesday.