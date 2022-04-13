Subscribers Dump Barred Lines, Purchase New SIMs With Third Party NIN

Many telecom subscribers who were barred for non- registration or linking of their lines with their National Identity Numbers now purchase registered lines from those that are duly linked.

A driver in Enugu, Emenike Obetta, told our correspondent that, “I tried my best to register, but after all efforts, the operators would say the network was bad.

“So far they allow us to receive calls with our barred lines, I simply purchased a registered line. Somebody referred me to where one lady is selling them. She registered the lines with her NIN.”

One John Onu told THE WHISTLER that his parent’s mobile line was barred, adding that the development made him to visit one of the telecoms operators to purchase a new SIM.

He said, ” My parents’ lines were barred. I simply went to the regional office of one of the telecoms operators along Zik Avenue, Enugu, bought new lines and registered them with my own NIN. They use the barred lines to receive calls. It’s good most cellphones have provisions for double SIM cards.”

A visit to the office of one of the operators at the University Market Road, Nsukka, showed an upsurge of people seeking to either link their lines with their barred lines, or acquire new ones.

Most of them purchased lines in multiples. The operating personnel were seen asking the buyers what happened to their lines.

An operator was also seen demanding gratification from an agent of a multiple buyer who did not appear in person.

The telecom operator had told the agent, “Tell her (the multiple buyer) to bring money. The network is not too good, but I can still help.”

THE WHISTLER gathered that many licensed private individuals/companies registering new lines have a means of using third party NIN to authenticate lines of their clients who did not enroll for NIN.