Subsidy Removal: Bayelsa Governor Diri Praised For Unveiling Transport Scheme As Group Calls For Support

A group known as Network of Bayelsa Professionals (NBP) has lauded Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa for unveiling a transport scheme to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government on residents.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on May 29 declared that “fuel subsidy is gone” because it was no longer sustainable.

He promised to roll out palliatives as well as channel the funds derived from the oil sector towards the greater good of the country.

On Wednesday, the Bayelsa Governor rolled out about 106 vehicles for intra-city transportation so as to assist residents contain the effect of subsidy removal.

“We are here to launch these transport fleets to alleviate the sufferings of our people.

“And there can be no time that is better than today,” he said, noting that residents have been complaining about the fuel price hike which is as result of petroleum subsidy removal.

Reacting, the NBP, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by its spokesperson, Mr Deinmobofa Tantua, said the transport scheme is a good initiative for the state.

He urged residents to maximise it and support the governor’s administration and political aspiration.

The statement reads in part, “As concerned professionals, our own is basically to commend the governor for the launch of the transport scheme as it will immensely benefit people of the state, especially the student community.

“Our students at the Niger Delta University in Amassoma, the Federal University, Otuoke and other institutions in the state should now heave a sigh of relief.

“The new transport scheme signifies his passion and commitment to the welfare of the people and other laudable initiatives like the various empowerment and skill acquisition programmes organised by his administration.

“We wish to use this forum to call on our people in Bayelsa for more support for the governor especially on the need for his re-election in order to do more for the people.

“Governor Diri has left no one in doubt that Bayelsa is safe in his hands and another four years for him will enable him to consolidate on the gains he has recorded so far and that is why he truly deserves it”.