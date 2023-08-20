Subsidy Removal: Fintiri Set Up 20-Man Committee To Distribute Palliative

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has set up a 20-man committee to handle the distribution of palliatives aimed at cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people in the state.

The list of the committee was released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou on Sunday.

According to the release, the Palliative Coordination and Distribution Committee comprises various organisations, agencies, Gmgroups and individuals.

They are to oversee the collection and distribution of palliatives to the people of the state.

The release further highlighted that items to be distributed in the first instance include mainly grains and foodstuff.

“The high level Palliatives Committee is to be inaugurated on Thursday 24th August, 2023 at 11am at the Conference Hall, Government House, Yola,” it said.

The list of the Committee includes the Secretary to the State Government, Awwal Tukur as Chairman.

Others are HRH Amna Shelleng, HRM Hama Bachama, 2 Members of NASS, 2 members of the State Assembly, Hon Commissioner RRR, Head of Service, Chairman Algon and Brigade Commander.

The list also includes Air Force Base Commander, Commissioner of Police, Director DSS, Commandant Civil Defence Corps, Representative CAN, Representative Muslim Council, Representative of NUJ, Representative of NLC, Representative TUC, Representative of NCWS and ADSEMA – to serve as Secretariat.