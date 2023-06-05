Subsidy Removal: Kwara Switches To Three-Day Workweek

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In response to the recent fuel price hike caused by the Federal Government’s removal of subsidies, Kwara State has declared a three-day workweek for government employees.

The decision aims to alleviate the financial burden placed on the state’s residents due to the sudden surge in fuel prices.

THE WHISTLER reports that after President Bola Tinubu declared that fuel “subsidy is gone forever” during his inauguration on May 29, petrol stations immediately increased the price of petrol from N197/litre to N540.

Some citizens who reacted on social media said the sudden price hike put immense pressure on their already stretched budgets.

But in a bid to address the financial strain faced by its workers, the Kwara State Government, announced immediate implementation of a three-day workweek in the state.

Under the new schedule, the Kwara Head of Service, Susan Modupe Oluwole, said government employees will only work for three days a week, with the remaining two days designated as non-working days.

Oluwole, in a statement by her Chief Press Secretary, Murtala Atoyebi, said “…the State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has directed that the workdays be reduced from five days to three days per week for every worker.”

Atoyebi added, “Mrs Oluwole directed all Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State to immediately work out a format indicating the alternating work days for each worker under them.

“The Head of Service however, warned the workers not to abuse the magnanimity of the Governor, stressing that the regular monitoring of MDAs by her office would be intensified to ensure strict compliance.”