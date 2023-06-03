Subsidy Removal: NRC Resume Additional Train Trips In Abuja

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has resumed two additional train trips on its Abuja-Kaduna route.

The development may be linked to the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu which triggered higher prices of transportation in the country.

NRC had reduced the trips of the Abuja-Kaduna train services after a train derailed in Kubwa, Abuja in January, 2023.

But in a twist of event, the NRC has said it is adding to more trips begining Sunday, June 4, 2023.

NRC said, “The Board and Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation NRC is pleased to announce the recommencement of two (2) additional train trips on Abuja-kaduna Train Service which was suspended.

“The additional train service Will resume on Sunday 4th June,2023 with the following train trips; AK1 departs IDU at 0945hrs.

” KA2 departs RIGASA 1330hrs AK3 departs IDU 1500hrs Subsequently from Monday 5th June, 2023 the Schedule will be as follows; KA2 will departs RIGASA at 0800hrs AK1 will departs IDU at 0945hrs

“KA4 will departs RIGASA at 1330hrs AK3 will departs IDU at 1500hrs. However, on Wednesdays, only KA2 will departs RIGASA at 0700hrs and AK3 will departs IDU at 1500hrs.

“The Corporation once again regrets any inconvenience our esteemed passengers may have experienced as a result of the temporary reduction in train service.”