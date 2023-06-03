Subsidy Removal: NUJ Directs Journalists To Begin Strike On Wednesday

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Journalist across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been directed to begin an indefinite strike on Wednesday June 7th 2023.

The directive was issued by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) National President, Chris Isiguzo, and the National Treasurer Bamidele Atunbi backing the proposed strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The NLC had on Friday gave the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited a five-day ultimatum to reverse to the old fuel pump price or be ready for a total economic nationwide shutdown.

Supporting the NLC demands, the NUJ in a statement on Saturday co-signed by the National Sectetary Shuaibu Leman and Walin Shadalafiya, said it’s members unanimously adopted the position of NLC in respect to the fuel subsidy removal.

The NUJ said “The Central Working Committee (CWC) reiterates the argument that although the removal of fuel subsidy will free allocations which can be channeled to the provisions of infrastructure and creation of additional jobs.

“Meanwhile, the sudden removal could however lead to social unrests and protests as people may perceive Government as being insensitive to their plight.

“The CWC also notes that already there is an astronomical increase in the prices of petroleum products and high inflation which have drastically reduced the purchasing power of citizens.

“Accordingly CWC directs all State Councils of the Union to mobilise members to withdraw their services and commence protests nationwide from Wednesday next week, 7th June, 2023, if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNCPL) refuses to reverse the new price regime in the oil sector.”

Recall that President Bola Tinubu during his inauguration revealed that the era of subsidy is gone,

The statement by the president led to queues at various fuel station across the country as a result of panic buying.

