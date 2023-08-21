Subsidy Removal: Soludo To Distributes Rice To 300,000 Households, Exempts Hawkers, Artisans, Others From Paying Taxes

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has announced incentives to cushion the effect of the hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal on the people.

Soludo in a statement on Monday, said that over 300,000 households will receive bags of rice from the state government

According the statement “The following highly vulnerable persons are exempted from all forms of taxation/levies. Hawkers, wheel barrow and truck pushers, vulcanizers, artisans, okada drivers and petty traders with capital of less than N100,000; etc.

“The IGR payments of all transporters; Keke, minibus, etc have been reduced by 20 per cent with effect from September 1, 2023.

“In the meantime and over the remaining four months of the year (September – December 2023) as well as within the context of our 2023 budget framework, we are rolling out a few immediate and medium term measures

“In our foresighted response to the rising inflation, our government had increased the salaries of all public servants by 10 per cent effective January 2023. We have been paying the 10 per cent adjustment since January 2023.”

In addition to the salary increase, he said the state will be paying every pensioner and public servant in the employment of the state government and the 21 local government for the period September 2023 to December 2023 a monthly flat non-taxable cash award of N12,000.

He added that Micro and Medium Enterprises and Startups in Anambra are to apply for between N500,000 and N1m soft loan each at nine per cent and repayable over a period of 36 months.