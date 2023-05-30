Subsidy: Those Benefitting From The Scam Will Oppose Removal – Shettima

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said the upper class would oppose any attempt to remove oil subsidy but the president’s strong-willed will prevail in the end.

Shettima who was speaking during his first day at work as the 16th Vice President of the country said the determination to remove subsidy in order to redistribute the benefits would enable the president to get “rid” of it at all cost.

The Vice President echoed the president’s declaration during his inauguration that fuel subsidy was gone.

“On fuel subsidy, unfortunately, the budget before I assumed office is that no provision is there for fuel subsidy. So fuel subsidy is gone,” Tinubu had said on Monday during his inauguration.

Speaking on the personality of the president, Shettima explained that, “The president has already made a pronouncement yesterday on the issue of the fuel subsidy,” he said.

“The truth of the matter is that it is either we get rid of the subsidy or the fuel subsidy gets rid of the Nigerian nation.

“In 2022, we spent $10 billion subsidising the ostentatious lifestyle of the upper class of society because you and I benefit 90 percent from the oil subsidy.

“The poor 40 percent of Nigerians benefit very little. And we know the consequences of unveiling a masquerade. We will get fierce opposition from those benefiting from the oil subsidy scam. But where there is a will, there is a way.

“Rest assured that our president is a man of strong will and conviction. In the fullness of time, you will appreciate his noble intentions for the nation.

“The issue of fuel subsidy will be frontally addressed. The earlier we do so, the better,” he stated.