Success, Failure Of New Ministers Depend On Cooperation Of NASS — Ex-Minister

A former Minister of Works, Kingsley Adeseye Ogunlewe, has identified two factors that would determine the success of the newly appointed ministers of President Bola Tinubu.

Ogunlewe on Friday during an interview on Arise TV, monitored by THE WHISTLER said their performance would be at the mercy of President Tinubu and the National Assembly.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the ministers were assigned portfolios on Wednesday, August 16.

Ogunlewe said, “The first stage of appointment is for Mr president to highlight the responsibility of every minister, what to anticipate from them, how to measure their performance, and what exactly is the outline of what you what from them.

“These assignments should properly define their role, what you want them to do in one year, two years, three years, and then they will perform according to

Your instructions.

“The second stage is the National Assembly which is a big albatross on the nation’s budget appropriation. It is not the ministers that will do the appropriations, it is the National Assembly and Ministry of Budget and National Planning. So, the ministers are at the mercy of the National Assembly in terms of appropriation.”

Ogunlewe further explained that the NASS may distort the plans of a minister who fails to comply.

“You can prepare the best budget and take it to the National Assembly, there will be so many additions that might distort all your plans, and unless you are skillful in persuading them you might not live to perform satisfactorily.

“So, members of the National Assembly must key into the party and not distort the budget, because once the budget is distorted the ministers are handicapped for another year and this is a measure problem in appropriation, budgeting, and national planning,” he explained.