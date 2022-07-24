Successful Surgery: Osinbajo Expresses Gratitude To Nigerians

Nigeria
By News Agency of Nigeria
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo leans on a crutch.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed gratitude to Nigerians and everyone following his recent successful surgery.

Osinbajo’s appreciation was conveyed in a statement he personally authored and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The vice president underwent a surgical operation on July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care.

“God bless you all,” he said.

