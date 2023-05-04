Sudan Crisis: 376 Nigerian Evacuees Arrive Abuja

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The first batch of Nigerians who fled war-torn Sudan touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 11:30 PM on Wednesday.

They were airlifted by the Nigerian Air Force and arrived in military jet C13.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission revealed via a tweet on Thursday that the number of returnees are estimated to be “376”.

They were airlifted from the Aswan Airport in Egypt after crossing into the country by buses.

The federal government revealed that Nigerians in Sudan are about 5,500 with most of them being students.

Evacuation efforts are still ongoing as more batches are expected to return home through various airlines engaged by the federal government.