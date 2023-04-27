Sudan Crisis: FG Reacts After Bus Drivers ‘Abandon’ Fleeing Nigerian Students At Desert

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some Nigerian students fleeing war-torn Sudan by road have claimed that bus drivers contracted to convey them out of the country left them stranded half-way over the Federal Government’s alleged failure to pay the drivers.

On Wednesday, Nigerian students were seen queuing up to board buses provided by the federal government to move them from Sudan to Egypt from where they will be evacuated by air to Nigeria.

About 5,500 Nigerians are stranded in the country where the military forces and paramilitary groups are in conflict.

But in a video posted by Channels Television on Thursday, a yet-to-identified student said the drivers said they would only take them to their destination when they are paid.

“Before we started this journey, we experienced different things. Can you believe that we have been stuck in this desert for 5 hours. We don’t know the situation we are in.

“We don’t have water. Our money has finished. Can you imagine? The drivers said they are not moving their buses because they have not been paid. We are stuck in the desert. We don’t have anything. We don’t even know where we are. We are in an unknown location and in a very big danger,” she said in the video showing buses with students parked somewhere.

But the chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, reacted to the video stating the issues have been settled and the buses have moved.

“As our students in Sudan queued up orderly to board their buses to Egypt enroute to Nigeria, supervised by Nigerian mission officials in Sudan. Let’s remember them in our prayers as they journey home. War is a terrible thing!!,” she tweeted.

“Just spoke to @nemanigeria. They have started moving again. Whatever issues they have has been resolved,” she tweeted.

The federal government had released N150 million to hire 40 buses to move Nigerians to Egypt.