Sudan’s Bashir Transferred To Prison

Ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been transferred to a Khartoum prison.

Recall that last week, al-Bashir was overthrown by the army after four months of protests against his 30-year rule.

The country’s new military rulers had said he was being held “in a secure place”, but a source from al-Bashir’s family told AFP on Wednesday that he has now been moved to a prison.

“Last night, Bashir was transferred to Kober prison in Khartoum,” the source said without revealing his name.

Witnesses said there was a heavy deployment of soldiers and members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Force outside the prison in north Khartoum.

“There are troops in vehicles mounted with machine-guns near the prison,” a witness told AFP.