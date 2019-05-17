SUICIDE: Late Michael Arowosaiye ‘Was Not Our Minister’ – RCCG

Advertisement

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has disowned one Mr. Michael Arowosaiye who recently committed suicide as one of its ministers.

Late Arowosaiye made headlines few days ago following reports that he committed suicide due to alleged accommodation issues he had. As a result, the deceased was reported to have gone into depression and decided to take his own life on Tuesday May 14, 2019, in Abuja.

But reacting to the reports in a statement by its Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, the RCCG said while its leadership “sympathises with the family of the deceased, it has become necessary to clarify the mis-information and absolute falsehood in the report.

Advertisement

“The said Mr. Michael Arowosaiye was not a minister in the RCCG. He was a singer and a keyboardist in one of our Youth Parishes in Abuja until 2017 when he left for another ministry.

“His movement to another ministry notwithstanding, Michael, through his elder brother who is presently one of the coordinators of the RCCG Youth Choir, continued to get invitation to minister in RCCG programmes.”

The RCCG said it was aware of late Arowosaiye’s accommodation issues at the time and offered him a place to stay even though he was no longer a member of the church.

“He had accommodation problem in 2018 and though he was no longer in the RCCG, a family in the Mission gave him the Boy’s Quarters of their house in Sunnyvale Estate in Lokogoma FCT, which was where he lived till the unfortunate suicide incident.

“It is therefore untrue to refer to him as a Minister in the RCCG. It is also misleading and absolutely incorrect to create the impression that RCCG does not care for its Members and Ministers. The RCCG is in the forefront among organizations with robust welfare package in Nigeria,” said the RCCG.