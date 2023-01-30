Suit Challenging Buhari’s Election In 2019 Dismissed As ‘Abuse Of Court’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit challenging the victory and swearing-in of President Muhammadu Buhari after the 2019 election.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo passed the judgement on Monday against Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru (who filed the suit against Buhari), the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The plaintiff, a lawyer, was also a presidential candidate at the polls.

He alleged that it was illegal for INEC to shift the election from February 16 to March 23, 2019, adding that the electoral umpire at the time, had no such constitutional powers.

He further claimed that he challenged INEC’s decision at the Supreme Court but was struck out due to his absence.

He maintained that the apex court did not look into the merits of his case but dismissed it because he was not present during proceedings.

But INEC and the AGF urged the court to dismiss the application for lacking in merit, for want of jurisdiction and for being an abuse of court process.

Passing his verdict on Monday, Justice Ekwo declined to comment on a matter already addressed by superior courts, saying, “This court has no jurisdiction in this matter.”

He added that the case bordered on a pre-election matter and therefore, was filed out of time as stipulated by rules of court.

The judge said the applicant already admitted in his process that Buhari was declared winner by INEC, the relevant authority in terms of election.

“This suit amount to an abuse of court process,” Ekwo said while dismissing the application.