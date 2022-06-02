Suit On Extradition Of Abba Kyari To US Shifted To June 3

The suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Abba Kyari has insisted that the federal government’s extradition case against him is incompetent because it has not followed due process.

The federal high court sitting in Abuja on Thursday further adjourned the matter to June 3 for hearing on further affidavits and the substantive suit filed by the federal government.

The extradition application was filed by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice following a request by the United States government which indicted Kyari in a money laundering case involving Hushpuppi.

Kyari’s lawyer, Nureini Jimoh (SAN), in a written address to support his preliminary objection maintained that the AGF has not duly complied with the extradition process.

“My lord, we submit that the applicant has no competent process before this court qualified to be heard but liable to be struck out in its entirety for non-compliance with the provisions of the Extradition Act (Modification Order, 2014),” he argued.

Justice Inyang Ekwo subsequently adjourned to June 3 for hearing on several applications for and against the substantive suit by the FG.

Kyari’s lawyer told the press afterwards that the US allegedly wants to spoil the record of his client who was described by many as a super cop.