Sultan-led JNI Mourns Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, Describes Cleric As ‘Beacon Of Qur’anic Scholarship’

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, have described the late Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi as one of the most outstanding pillars of Islamic scholarship in Nigeria, saying his death marks “the end of an era” in Qur’anic learning and spiritual leadership.

The revered Tijjaniyya cleric died on Wednesday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the country.

The JNI, in a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Prof. Khalid Abubakar-Aliyu, said the Sultan and the leadership of the organization received the news of the cleric’s passing “with heavy hearts and complete submission to the will of Allah.”

“We are from Allah, the Most High, and unto Him alone is our return,” the statement quoted the Sultan as saying while extending condolences to the cleric’s family, the Tijjaniyya brotherhood, the Bauchi State Government and the entire Muslim Ummah.

“The death of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi is a great loss not only to his immediate family but to the global community of Islamic scholarship. His entire life was dedicated to the Qur’an and its studies.”

The Sultan said the late Sheikh stood firm in his convictions and served as a source of inspiration to millions of Muslims across Nigeria and beyond. “He was a beacon of guidance and unwavering dedication to the cause of Islam. His departure leaves a void that can hardly be truly filled,” the statement added.

Born in 1927, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was one of the most influential clerics of the Tijjaniyya Sufi order and one of the most prominent figures in Qur’anic memorisation and recitation in West Africa.

Over several decades, he travelled widely preaching, teaching and mentoring a new generation of Islamic scholars—many of whom now lead major religious institutions in the country.

The JNI said one of the most enduring aspects of the cleric’s legacy was his commitment to grooming memorizers of the Holy Qur’an.

According to the statement, “Through his mentoring of countless young scholars and preachers, his numerous biological children are memorizers of the Glorious Qur’an, ensuring the continuity of his mission.”

The religious body noted that the death of the scholar should serve as a reminder to Muslims about the transient nature of life.

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s death reaffirms that this life is ephemeral and sooner or later, no matter how long we live, we shall be answering the call of the Almighty,” the JNI said.

“We should therefore be circumspect, turn to Allah with sincere repentance and good deeds, and strive to be good to humanity before death comes.”

The organisation urged the cleric’s followers to remain united and committed to the values he preached.

“His Eminence implores his immediate family, his disciples and associates across the length and breadth of Nigeria and beyond to accept JNI’s condolences at this difficult time,” the statement read.

“We call on them to remain steadfast, united and always prayerful to the late Sheikh.”

The JNI also extended prayers for the deceased, asking Allah to grant him eternal rest.

“May Allah, the Most Beneficent and the Most Merciful, forgive Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi and all our deceased brethren, ease their stay in their respective graves with His abundant mercy, and ultimately grant them Jannatul Firdaus,” the statement added.ENDS.