Sunday Dare In Ogbomosho, Says It’s Important For People To Know Why Tinubu Should Succeed Buhari

The Minister for Youth and Sport Development, Sunday Dare, has begun mobilising the youths, religious leaders and various groups, to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

The minister described Tinubu as the right man to replace President Muhammadu Buhari while urging Nigerians to rally round him for victory in 2023.

The minister said this on Sunday in Ogbomoso while speaking to some youths, students, NURTW, religious leaders, market men and women.

He said the APC candidate was a highly detribalised Nigerian, who had raised people across all the regions in the country.

Dare, while reacting to agitation by some that the youths should take charge in 2023, the minister said Tinubu had constantly demonstrated his love to develop the youth in public and in his private life.

The minister said, “Thirty five per cent out of those Tinubu have made were picked at younger age as commissioners, they are now in big places, I’m one of the beneficiaries of Asiwaju because he backed me in my political journey and helped my career.

“I’m a product of Asiwaju school of thought and I’ve known him for the past 23 years. I served as his Chief of Staff for over seven years, the strength of a leader is people around him.

“He has people who can form a team around him and deliver to Nigerians, we want continuity, Buhari has laid the foundation, we need somebody to continue to build the super structure.

“Our meeting today is a stakeholders meeting with few political leaders present, the purpose is purely APC and for President Buhari to be able to hand over to Tinubu, politics is local, that is why I come back to my route to let them know that we need to work together to support Tinubu, it is important for people to know the reason Tinubu should steps in after Buhari.

“The people I met today are stakeholders, everybody is a stakeholders in elections, we deliberate on collective effort to worked for the emergence of Tinubu,” he said.